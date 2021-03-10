US narrows in on organized extremists in Capitol siege probe ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and MICHAEL KUNZELMAN , Associated Press March 10, 2021 Updated: March 10, 2021 7:20 a.m.
As members of the Oath Keepers paramilitary group shouldered their way through the mob and up the steps to the U.S. Capitol, their plans for Jan. 6 were clear, authorities say. “Arrest this assembly, we have probable cause for acts of treason, election fraud,” someone commanded over an encrypted messaging app some extremists used to communicate during the siege.
A little while earlier, Proud Boys carrying two-way radios and wearing earpieces spread out and tried to blend in with the crowd as they invaded the Capitol led by a man assigned “war powers” to oversee the group's attack, prosecutors say.
ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and MICHAEL KUNZELMAN