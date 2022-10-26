US imposes more Iranian sanctions over Mahsa Amini's death

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States on Wednesday imposed new sanctions on members of Iran's intelligence agency, leaders of Iran's Revolutionary Guard, prison wardens and others, acting 40 days since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while being held by the morality police.
The U.S. government's sanctions arm designated 10 members of Iran's leadership with financial blocks and penalties, continuing a string of actions imposed against Tehran for its repression of protestors and disrupting internet access.