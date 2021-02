MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in the U.S. have deported a 95-year-old man Friday who acknowledged working as a guard in a Nazi concentration camp.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency said in a statement that Friedrich Karl Berger, a German citizen, was sent back to Germany this month for serving as a guard of a Neuengamme concentration camp subcamp in 1945. The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice.