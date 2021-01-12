US shifts to speed COVID shots as cases and deaths rise RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and ZEKE MILLER, Associated Press Jan. 12, 2021 Updated: Jan. 12, 2021 8:12 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing a slower-than-hoped coronavirus vaccine rollout, the Trump administration abruptly shifted gears Tuesday to speed the delivery of shots to more people. The move came as cases and deaths surged to alarming new highs.
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced a series of major changes to increase supply of vaccines, extend eligibility to more seniors and provide more locations for people to get shots. Administration officials describing the new policies conveyed a notable sense of urgency.
RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and ZEKE MILLER