US airlines resuming flights to Israel after cease-fire

United, Delta and American said Friday they are resuming flights to Tel Aviv after Israel and Hamas agreed to a cease-fire in violence that had included rockets fired at Ben Gurion International Airport.

Delta Air Lines plans to operate its first flight from New York to Tel Aviv since early last week on Friday night, with the first return trip on Sunday. Delta will “closely monitor the security situation and will make adjustments to our flight schedules as necessary," spokesman Morgan Durrant said.