US-Turkey dispute raises questions about nukes at Turk base

WASHINGTON (AP) — Frayed U.S. relations with Turkey are raising a sensitive question rarely discussed in public: Should the United States remove the nuclear bombs it keeps at a Turkish air base?

The U.S. is believed to have as many as 50 nuclear bombs at Incirlik air base.

There is no known evidence that the weapons are at direct risk, but President Donald Trump has threatened to "obliterate" Turkey's economy if it does not halt its invasion of Syria, and some American arms control experts say the bombs would be safer in another NATO member country.

Trump was asked by a reporter Wednesday how confident he was of the weapons' safety. His answer was, "We're confident." This marked a rare instance of an American president implicitly acknowledging the presence of the bombs.