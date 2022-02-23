US Supreme Court declines to hear topless ban challenge

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Keep those tops on in Ocean City, ladies. The U.S. Supreme Court declined Tuesday to hear a challenge of the Maryland beach town's 2017 ordinance banning topless sunbathing by women, while allowing men to go bare-chested, The Daily Record reported.

The justices let stand the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision in August that Ocean City's gender-based prohibition is constitutional because it is “substantially related to the important governmental interest in protecting the public sensibilities of Ocean City.” The court denied a request to rehear the case.