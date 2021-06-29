US House votes to ease entry process for Afghan interpreters

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. House of Representatives easily passed legislation Tuesday that would make it easier for Afghans who worked for the American military or NATO to relocate to the U.S.

Under the bill, former interpreters, drivers and others who supported the war effort would no longer be required to get a medical examination in Afghanistan as part of the application process for the special immigrant visa. They would instead have to get one within 30 days of their arrival in the United States.