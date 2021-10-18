US, Haiti seek release of 17 missionaries snatched by gang DÁNICA COTO and EVENS SANON, Associated Press Oct. 18, 2021 Updated: Oct. 18, 2021 2:40 p.m.
1 of15 Children stand in the courtyard of the Maison La Providence de Dieu orphanage it Ganthier, Croix-des-Bouquets, Haiti, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, where a gang abducted 17 missionaries from a U.S.-based organization. The 400 Mawozo gang, notorious for brazen kidnappings and killings took the group of 16 U.S. citizens and one Canadian, after a trip to visit the orphanage. Odelyn Joseph/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Children walk on the courtyard of the Maison La Providence de Dieu orphanage it Ganthier, Croix-des-Bouquets, Haiti, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, where a gang abducted 17 missionaries from a U.S.-based organization. The 400 Mawozo gang, notorious for brazen kidnappings and killings took the group of 16 U.S. citizens and one Canadian, after a trip to visit the orphanage. Odelyn Joseph/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 The Christian Aid Ministries headquarters in Berlin, Ohio, is closed Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, due to kidnappings in Haiti. U.S. officials are working with Haitian authorities to try to secure the release of 12 adults and five children with a U.S.-based missionary group who were abducted over the weekend by a gang notorious for killings, kidnappings and extortion. Julie Carr Smyth/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Christian Aid Ministries in Berlin, Ohio is seen here on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. A group of 17 missionaries including children has been kidnapped by a gang in Haiti, according to a voice message sent to various religious missions by an organization with direct knowledge of the incident. The message from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries said the missionaries were on their way home from building an orphanage. Tom E. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Armed forces secure the area where the Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry placed a bouquet of flowers in front of independence hero Jean Jacques Dessalines memorial in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. A group of 17 U.S. missionaries including children was kidnapped by a gang in Haiti on Saturday, Oct. 16, according to a voice message sent to various religious missions by an organization with direct knowledge of the incident. Joseph Odelyn/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Armed forces secure the area where the Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry placed a bouquet of flowers in front of independence hero Jean Jacques Dessalines memorial in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. A group of 17 U.S. missionaries including children was kidnapped by a gang in Haiti on Saturday, Oct. 16, according to a voice message sent to various religious missions by an organization with direct knowledge of the incident. Odelyn Joseph/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 A man and a child walk by burning tires on a street in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. A group of 17 U.S. missionaries including children was kidnapped by a gang in Haiti on Saturday, Oct. 16, according to a voice message sent to various religious missions by an organization with direct knowledge of the incident. Odelyn Joseph/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Haiti's Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry, center, places a bouquet of flowers at the independence hero Jean Jacques Dessalines memorial in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. A group of 17 U.S. missionaries including children was kidnapped by a gang in Haiti on Saturday, Oct. 16, according to a voice message sent to various religious missions by an organization with direct knowledge of the incident. Odelyn Joseph/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Armed forces secure the area where the Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry placed a bouquet of flowers in front of independence hero Jean Jacques Dessalines memorial in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. A group of 17 missionaries including children was kidnapped by a gang in Haiti on Saturday, according to a voice message sent to various religious missions by an organization with direct knowledge of the incident. Joseph Odelyn/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 This Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 photo shows the logo for Christian Aid Ministries in Berlin, Ohio, on a vehicle. A group of 17 missionaries including children has been kidnapped by a gang in Haiti, according to a voice message sent to various religious missions by the organization. The message from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries said the missionaries were on their way home from building an orphanage. Tom E. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — American officials are working with Haitian authorities to try to secure the release of 12 adults and five children connected with a U.S.-based missionary group who were abducted over the weekend by a gang notorious for killings, kidnappings and extortion.
Police say the group was snatched Saturday by the 400 Mawozo gang in the community of Ganthier, which lies within the gang's territory in the Croix-des-Bouquets area east of the capital of Port-au-Prince.
Written By
DÁNICA COTO and EVENS SANON