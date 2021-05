RENO, Nev. (AP) — U.S. Forest Service officials in Nevada have started to crack down on its leash laws after recent reports of dogs attacking sheep used for wildfire reduction on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.

Officials said dogs at Whites Creek and Thomas Creek trails must be leashed within a mile (1.6 kilometers) of trailheads through June 30 to reduce the risk of attacks, the Reno Gazette-Journal reported.