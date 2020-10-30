US Forest Service investigating 'nail trap' in NC wilderness

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service has used leave blowers to clear a remote mountain road in North Carolina where a man recently stepped on a so-called “nail trap." But they didn't find any more of the crude devices.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reported Friday that incident is being investigated by the U.S. Forrest Service. It occurred Sunday in a remote area of western North Carolina’s Pisgah National Forest.

Tyler Mayo was walking his dog with some friends and their dog when he suffered deep puncture wounds from the trap. It was buried in a rut and covered with leaves. The trap was made of plywood and 2-inch nails with the points facing up.

The area is used by hunters as well as by mountain bikers and hikers. Mayo said the words “PETA paybak” were written on the trap and another one that he found, possibly referring to the group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

The group is based more than 400 miles away in Norfolk, Virginia. PETA denies any involvement and is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.