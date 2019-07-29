US, China revive trade talks with low hopes for progress

BEIJING (AP) — Two months after U.S.-Chinese talks aimed at ending a tariff war broke down, both sides are trying to temper hopes for a breakthrough when negotiations resume Tuesday on an array of disputes that has grown to include tension over Chinese tech giant Huawei.

Rhetoric on both sides has hardened despite the agreement in June by Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping to revive efforts at ending the costly fight over China's technology ambitions and trade surplus.

After the last talks in May, antagonisms worsened when the Trump administration imposed curbs on U.S. technology sales to Huawei, China's leading tech champion.

U.S. negotiators Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer are due to meet with Chinese counterparts in Shanghai for talks on Tuesday-Wednesday.