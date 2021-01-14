Calls to reopen classrooms grow as teachers get vaccinated LINDSAY WHITEHURST, TERRY TANG and ALLEN G. BREED, Associated Press Jan. 13, 2021 Updated: Jan. 14, 2021 5:14 a.m.
State leaders around the U.S. are increasingly pushing for schools to reopen this winter — pressuring them, even — as teachers begin to gain access to the vaccine against the raging pandemic.
Ohio's governor offered to give vaccinations to teachers at the start of February, provided their school districts agree to resume at least some in-person instruction by March 1. In Arizona, where teachers began receiving shots this week, the governor warned schools that he expects students back in the classroom despite objections from top education officials and the highest COVID-19 diagnosis rate in the nation over the past week.
Written By
LINDSAY WHITEHURST, TERRY TANG and ALLEN G. BREED