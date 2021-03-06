URI grad student working to understand mako shark movement

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (AP) — A University of Rhode Island graduate student is using mako shark tracking information to improve international management of the overfished species.

Mako sharks are among the fastest fish in the ocean, and they travel great distances, seldom spending long in the waters of any one nation, so no nation wants to take responsibility for protecting them, URI shark expert Brad Wetherbee said, according to a statement from the school. Wetherbee has been tracking the sharks for 20 years.