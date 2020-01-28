https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/UNM-athlete-shot-in-leg-at-house-party-15008882.php
UNM athlete shot in leg at house party
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Albuquerque Journal is reporting that a female University of New Mexico athlete was shot in the leg at a party in Albuquerque on Sunday.
The paper says she was with several other student athletes at a house party.
Another person was shot in the ankle.
Albuquerque police are investigating. No further information was available.
View Comments