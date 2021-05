LAS VEGAS (AP) — Eighteen of 50 new doctors marking their graduations Friday as the inaugural class of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine plan to stay in Nevada for their residencies, officials said.

Special mention was made during ceremonies at the university’s Thomas & Mack Center of the school’s goal of increasing the number of active physicians per 100,000 residents in Nevada, currently ranked 45th in the nation.