3 peacekeepers killed, 6 wounded by attack in northern Mali

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Three United Nations peacekeepers died and six more were wounded Wednesday in northern Mali hours before the U.N.’s top official in the country expressed cautious optimism that a new roadmap would lead the turbulent West African nation to elections in March 2022.
The U.N. peacekeeping mission in Mali said the peacekeepers’ vehicle struck an improvised explosive device and the soldiers then came under attack by unidentified gunmen in the Timbuktu region. Ivory Coast's army chief of staff, Gen. Lassina Doumbia, said the three dead peacekeepers were from that country and they were attacked by extremists.