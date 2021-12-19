UN rapporteur: Do more to resolve Rohingya crisis

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A special rapporteur of the United Nations said Sunday that the international community should build a better partnership with Bangladesh and cut off Myanmar military in dealing with the Rohingya refugee crisis by putting pressure on Myanmar from where they have fled.
Tom Andrews, U.N.’s Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in Myanmar, said in Dhaka that he would encourage the international community going back in Geneva to follow stronger and coordinated efforts.