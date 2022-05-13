UN humanitarian official urges attention to drought in Kenya Associated Press May 13, 2022 Updated: May 13, 2022 9:55 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of17 A mother helps her malnourished son stand after he collapsed near their hut in the village of Lomoputh in northern Kenya, Thursday, May 12, 2022. United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths visited the area on Thursday to see the effects of the drought which the U.N. says is a severe climate-induced humanitarian emergency in the Horn of Africa. Brian Inganga/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 Villagers gather during a visit by United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths, in the village of Lomoputh in northern Kenya Thursday, May 12, 2022. Griffiths visited the area on Thursday to see the effects of the drought which the U.N. says is a severe climate-induced humanitarian emergency in the Horn of Africa. Brian Inganga/AP Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17 United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths, left, meets villagers during a visit to the village of Lomoputh in northern Kenya Thursday, May 12, 2022. Griffiths visited the area on Thursday to see the effects of the drought which the U.N. says is a severe climate-induced humanitarian emergency in the Horn of Africa. Brian Inganga/AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 Villagers gather during a visit by United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths, in the village of Lomoputh in northern Kenya Thursday, May 12, 2022. Griffiths visited the area on Thursday to see the effects of the drought which the U.N. says is a severe climate-induced humanitarian emergency in the Horn of Africa. Brian Inganga/AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17 United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths, center, meets with villagers during a visit to the village of Lomoputh in northern Kenya Thursday, May 12, 2022. Griffiths visited the area on Thursday to see the effects of the drought which the U.N. says is a severe climate-induced humanitarian emergency in the Horn of Africa. Brian Inganga/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 Villagers gather during a visit by United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths, in the village of Lomoputh in northern Kenya Thursday, May 12, 2022. Griffiths visited the area on Thursday to see the effects of the drought which the U.N. says is a severe climate-induced humanitarian emergency in the Horn of Africa. Brian Inganga/AP Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17 A woman hesitates to share a piece of palm fruit with her friend, during a visit by United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths, in the village of Lomoputh in northern Kenya Thursday, May 12, 2022. Griffiths visited the area on Thursday to see the effects of the drought which the U.N. says is a severe climate-induced humanitarian emergency in the Horn of Africa. Brian Inganga/AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 Young girls pull containers of water as they return to their huts from a well in the village of Lomoputh in northern Kenya Thursday, May 12, 2022. United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths visited the area on Thursday to see the effects of the drought which the U.N. says is a severe climate-induced humanitarian emergency in the Horn of Africa. Brian Inganga/AP Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17 A woman carries a bottle of water as she walks back from a trading center towards her village of Lomoputh in northern Kenya Thursday, May 12, 2022. United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths visited the area on Thursday to see the effects of the drought which the U.N. says is a severe climate-induced humanitarian emergency in the Horn of Africa. Brian Inganga/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 Villagers walk back from a trading center towards their village of Lomoputh in northern Kenya Thursday, May 12, 2022. United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths visited the area on Thursday to see the effects of the drought which the U.N. says is a severe climate-induced humanitarian emergency in the Horn of Africa. Brian Inganga/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 Villagers gather during a visit by United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths, in the village of Lomoputh in northern Kenya Thursday, May 12, 2022. Griffiths visited the area on Thursday to see the effects of the drought which the U.N. says is a severe climate-induced humanitarian emergency in the Horn of Africa. Brian Inganga/AP Show More Show Less
17 of17
TURKANA, Kenya (AP) — A top United Nations humanitarian official has raised concern about people going hungry in a remote part of northern Kenya, joining calls for the international community to commit more resources to address the wider region's drought crisis.
Martin Griffiths, the U.N. under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs, said he saw families in Kenya’s Turkana region that have nothing left after their animals starved to death. Turkana is an epicenter of the drought affecting parts of the East African country.
Written By
Associated Press