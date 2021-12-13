UN human rights body to hold special session about Ethiopia

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.'s top human rights body said it will hold a special session on Friday to discuss the “grave human rights situation" in Ethiopia and a call to set up an international commission of experts to monitor and report on it.

The Human Rights Council agreed to hold the session following a request by the European Union, which said it acted in the wake of a joint report by the U.N. human rights office and Ethiopian Human Rights Commission last month that decried the “terrible toll on civilians” in the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region, and human rights violations and abuses committed by all sides.