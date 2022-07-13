UN extends mission helping implement Yemen port cease-fire

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council voted unanimously Wednesday to extend the mandate of the U.N. mission helping to implement a December 2018 cease-fire agreement between Yemen’s government and Houthi rebels. The deal calls for the withdrawal of fighters from the key port of Hodeida, two smaller ports in the province and Hodeida city.
The U.N.-brokered agreement, reached in Stockholm, was vague on who would run the port of Hodeida after the withdrawals. The resolution extends the mandate of the U.N. mission, known as UNMHA, until July 14, 2023.