UN envoy: Myanmar army is 'surprised' at opposition to coup

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Myanmar said the generals who have seized power in the Southeast Asian nation indicated they don’t fear renewed sanctions, though they are “very surprised” that their plans to restore military rule without much opposition isn’t working.
Christine Schraner Burgener told U.N. correspondents Wednesday that after the Feb. 1 military coup that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government from power she warned Myanmar’s army that the world’s nations and the U.N. Security Council “might take huge strong measures.”