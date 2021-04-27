UN demands combatants protect schools, hospitals and water

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council demanded Tuesday that all combatants protect schools, hospitals, power grids, water supplies and other infrastructure, unanimously adopting a resolution that focused for the first time on the destruction of critical civilian requirements in conflicts from Syria and Afghanistan to South Sudan and Ukraine.
The resolution strongly condemns “indiscriminate or disproportionate attacks” that deprive civilians of essential needs, which violates international humanitarian law. It demands all parties in armed conflicts comply with these laws and stresses the need to ensure accountability for violations.