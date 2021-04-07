UN chief proposes targets to lift South Sudan arms embargo

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called Wednesday for implementation of the 2018 peace agreement in South Sudan, disarmament of former combatants and establishment of a truth and reconciliation commission as key targets in proposed benchmarks for the world’s newest nation to get rid of a U.N. arms embargo.
The U.N. chief made the proposals in an eight-page report to the U.N. Security Council in response to its request in December for recommendations to assess the arms embargo on South Sudan, which was adopted in 2018.