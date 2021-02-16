UN chief: CAR peacekeeping force needs 3,700 reinforcements

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is recommending an increase of nearly 3,700 military and police to bolster the U.N. peacekeeping force in Central African Republic, saying the conflict-torn country is at “a critical juncture.”
The U.N. chief said in a report obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press that the 2,750 military reinforcements and 940 additional police are needed to help the peacekeeping mission known as MINUSCA prevent "further deterioration in the security situation while creating space for the political process to advance.”