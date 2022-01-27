UN: Syria prison attack shows need to deal with IS detainees

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The attack by Islamic State militants on a Syrian prison holding around 3,000 of its fighters and about 700 children is a predictable tragedy spotlighting the need for urgent international action to deal with those allegedly linked to the extremist group in prisons and camps in the country’s northeast, the U.N. counter-terrorism chief said Thursday.
Undersecretary-General Vladimir Voronkov told the U.N. Security Council that the Islamic State group “has been highlighting and calling for jail breaks,” and “there have been previous instances in Syria and elsewhere in the world.”