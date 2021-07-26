UN: COVID hitting poor and conflict nations worse this year EDITH M. LEDERER, Associated Press July 26, 2021 Updated: July 26, 2021 7:20 p.m.
1 of8 Paska Itwari Beda, the young mother of five children, shares a meal with her family at her Juba, South Sudan home, Thursday, May 27, 2021. The young mother of five children - all of them under age 10 - sometimes survives on one bowl of porridge a day, and her entire family is lucky to scrape together a single daily meal, even with much of the money Beda makes cleaning offices going toward food. Adrienne Surprenant/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 In this July 14, 2021, photo, workers in protective gear lower a coffin of a COVID-19 victim to a grave for burial at the Cipenjo Cemetery in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia. Images of bodies burning in open-air pyres during the peak of the pandemic in India horrified the world in May, but in the last two weeks Indonesia and two other Southeast Asian nations have surpassed India’s peak per capita death rate as a new coronavirus wave tightens its grip on the region. Achmad Ibrahim/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 This handout photo provided by UNICEF shows the first batch of vaccines from the United States arrive in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, July 2, 2021. Bangladesh has received 1.25 million doses of Moderna vaccine from the government of the United States through global vaccine collaboration COVAX. The consignment is the first batch of 2.5 million vaccines pledged to Bangladesh under COVAX. (UNICEF via AP) Sujan/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Lucy Mbewe, a traditional birth attendant attends to a pregnant woman at her home, in Simika Village, Chiradzulu, southern Malawi on Sunday, May 23, 2021. Health officials in Malawi say fewer women are getting prenatal care amid the COVID-19 pandemic. At risk are the developing country's gains on its poor rate of maternal deaths. Thoko Chikondi/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 In this handout photo released by the National Task Force Against COVID19, workers check on the boxes containing Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines as they arrive at Manila's International Airport, Philippines on Friday July 16, 2021. The first batch of vaccines consisting of 1,606,600 doses produced by American pharmaceutical firm Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and donated by the United States government through the COVAX facility have arrived in the country today. (National Task Force Against COVID19 via AP) AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The COVID-19 pandemic is hitting conflict-ridden and impoverished countries much worse this year than in 2020, with many facing higher caseloads and rising deaths, the U.N.’s deputy humanitarian chief warned Monday.
Ramesh Rajasingham said in a closed briefing to the U.N. Security Council that these surges are being fueled by a lack of access to vaccines, an easing of public health measures, increased social mixing, and the spread of the delta variant to at least 124 countries, including 17 fragile and conflict-affected nations.
