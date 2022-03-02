UN Assembly to vote on resolution demanding Russia stop war

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Country after country, from Europe's economic powerhouse to a tiny Pacific island nation, have lined up to lash out at Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and urge support for a U.N. resolution demanding an immediate halt to Moscow’s offensive and withdrawal of all Russian troops.
Russian President Vladimir Putin did have a few supporters Tuesday at the U.N. General Assembly's emergency session, including Cuba and North Korea. And there were countries that took no position on the draft resolution, such as Surinam and South Africa, which urged compromise and diplomacy to find a lasting resolution to the crisis.