UK vows more Rwanda deportation flights after legal setback JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press June 15, 2022 Updated: June 15, 2022 5:04 a.m.
LONDON (AP) — The British government vowed Wednesday to organize more flights to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda, after a last-minute court judgment grounded the first plane due to take off under the contentious policy.
Home Secretary Priti Patel said ”preparation for the next flight begins now” despite legal rulings that none of the migrants earmarked for deportation could be sent to the East African country.