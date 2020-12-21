UK to hold virus crisis talks after France closes border PAN PYLAS, Associated Press Dec. 21, 2020 Updated: Dec. 21, 2020 4:19 a.m.
Police and port staff turn away a vehicle from the Port of Dover in Kent, England which has been closed after the French government's announcement, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. France banned all travel from the United Kingdom for 48 hours from midnight Sunday, including trucks carrying freight through the tunnel under the English Channel or from the port of Dover on England's south coast. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP)



LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to chair a meeting of the government's emergency committee later Monday after France closed its borders to the U.K. to stem the spread of a new strain of the coronavirus circulating in London and the southeast of England.
The meeting of the COBRA civil contingencies committee comes amid warnings of “significant disruption” around the ports in the English Channel, with tailbacks going back miles into the southeastern English county of Kent.