UK to assess security implications of Nvidia takeover of Arm

LONDON (AP) — The British government has asked regulatory authorities to investigate the proposed takeover of computer chip design firm Arm Holdings by the U.S. tech firm Nvidia, citing national security grounds as one of its concerns.

In a statement Monday, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden ordered the U.K.’s independent competition watchdog to begin a “phase one’” investigation of the $40 billion deal. He said it's “appropriate that we properly consider the national security implications of a transaction like this.”