UK's chief mouser celebrates 10 years on the prowl JILL LAWLESS and DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press Feb. 15, 2021 Updated: Feb. 15, 2021 4:22 a.m.
1 of15 FILE -In this Thursday, May 21, 2020 file photo, Larry, the official 10 Downing Street cat walks outside 10 Downing Street before the nationwide Clap for Carers to recognise and support National Health Service (NHS) workers and carers fighting the coronavirus pandemic, in London. Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 marks the 10th anniversary of rescue cat Larry becoming Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office in a bid to deal with a rat problem at 10 Downing Street. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 FILE - In this Tuesday, June 13, 2017 file photo, Larry the 10 Downing street cat yawns whilst lying on the street as the leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Arlene Foster meets with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May in 10 Downing Street n London. Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 marks the 10th anniversary of rescue cat Larry becoming Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office in a bid to deal with a rat problem at 10 Downing Street. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 FILE - In this Tuesday Feb. 15, 2011 file photo, Larry, Downing Street's new official rat catcher, looks out of a window in the Prime Minister's residence in London, shortly after his arrival. Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 marks the 10th anniversary of rescue cat Larry becoming Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office in a bid to deal with a rat problem at 10 Downing Street. (Mark Large/Pool photo via AP, file) Mark Large/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 FILE - In this Saturday, March 23, 2019 file photo, demonstrators carry a poster with a picture of 10 Downing Street's cat Larry during a Peoples Vote anti-Brexit march in London. Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 marks the 10th anniversary of rescue cat Larry becoming Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office in a bid to deal with a rat problem at 10 Downing Street. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 FILE - In this Wednesday, July 13, 2016 file photo, Larry the Downing Street cat sits on the steps of 10 Downing Street in London, after Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron left to face prime minister's questions for the last time. Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 marks the 10th anniversary of rescue cat Larry becoming Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office in a bid to deal with a rat problem at 10 Downing Street. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 FILE - In this Tuesday Feb. 15, 2011 file photo, Larry the new cat for 10 Downing Street, walks down the stairs of the Prime Minister David Cameron's official residence in London. Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 marks the 10th anniversary of rescue cat Larry becoming Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office in a bid to deal with a rat problem at 10 Downing Street. (Mark Large/Pool photo via AP, file) Mark Large/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2011 file photo, Larry the new cat for 10 Downing Street, the official residence for the British Prime Minister, arrives at his new home London. Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 marks the 10th anniversary of rescue cat Larry becoming Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office in a bid to deal with a rat problem at 10 Downing Street. Alastair Grant/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 file photo, Larry the cat, Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office catches a pigeon as journalists await results of the Brexit trade deal in Downing Street in London. Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 marks the 10th anniversary of rescue cat Larry becoming Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office in a bid to deal with a rat problem at 10 Downing Street. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 16, 2012 file photo, Larry the cat sits on the red carpet as he awaits Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at Downing Street in London. Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 marks the 10th anniversary of rescue cat Larry becoming Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office in a bid to deal with a rat problem at 10 Downing Street. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 file photo, Larry the cat, Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office at 10 Downing Street, sits in the street of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official residence in London. Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 marks the 10th anniversary of rescue cat Larry becoming Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office in a bid to deal with a rat problem at 10 Downing Street. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
LONDON (AP) — Larry the cat, a four-legged inhabitant of London’s 10 Downing St., is marking a decade as Britain’s mouse-catcher in chief on Monday.
The tabby cat was recruited by then-Prime Minister David Cameron to deal with a pack of rats seen scuttling close to the British leader’s official residence, and entered Downing Street on Feb. 15, 2011.
