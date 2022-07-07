UK's Johnson defiant even as opponents tell him time is up SYLVIA HUI and DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press July 7, 2022 Updated: July 7, 2022 4 a.m.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
People holds placards as they protest outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
Britain's Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis arrives at 10 Downing Street, to attend a Cabinet Meeting, in London, on June 14, 2022. As of early Thursday, July 7, 2022, four Cabinet ministers had quit — the latest was Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis.
Journalists wait opposite 10 Downing Street in London, Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London, Wednesday July 6, 2022.
Protesters, one of them holding a photograph of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel, stand outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
9 of9
LONDON (AP) — British Treasury chief Nadhim Zahawi has called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign, just 36 hours after Johnson put him in the job, while another newly appointed Cabinet minister quit her job.
Zahawi said Johnson knew “the right thing to do” was to “go now.”
SYLVIA HUI and DANICA KIRKA