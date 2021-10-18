UK Parliament honors lawmaker slain at constituents' meeting JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press Oct. 18, 2021 Updated: Oct. 18, 2021 10:35 a.m.
1 of17 An image of British Member of Parliament David Amess is displayed opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, placed there as a memorial by supporters of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. British lawmaker David Amess was killed on Friday during a meeting with constituents at the Belfairs Methodist church, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 Julia Amess, the widow of Conservative MP David Amess, arrives with friends and family members to view flowers and tributes left for her late husband at Belfairs Methodist Church, where he died after being stabbed several times during a constituency surgery on Friday, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. A 25-year-old British man with Somali heritage, Ali Harbi Ali, is being held under the Terrorism Act on suspicion of murder in David Amess' killing. Police say the suspect appears to have acted alone and may have had a “motivation linked to Islamist extremism.” (Aaron Chown/PA via AP) Aaron Chown/AP Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17 A daughter of Conservative MP Sir David Amess, is comforted as she views flowers and tributes left for her late father, at Belfairs Methodist Church, where he died after being stabbed several times during a constituency surgery on Friday, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. A 25-year-old British man with Somali heritage, Ali Harbi Ali, is being held under the Terrorism Act on suspicion of murder in David Amess' killing. Police say the suspect appears to have acted alone and may have had a “motivation linked to Islamist extremism.” (Aaron Chown/PA via AP) Aaron Chown/AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 A person takes a photograph of 'Why', a mural of David Amess by local Artist Madmanity, at a skate park in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lead tributes in Parliament to David Amess, a Conservative lawmaker stabbed to death as he met constituents. The attack shocked Britain, and it has fueled concern about politicians’ safety and the level of vitriol directed at them. It came five years after Labour Party lawmaker Jo Cox was murdered by a far-right extremist. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP) Aaron Chown/AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17 The Rev Clifford Newman of Belfairs Methodist Church, fourth left, talks with Julia Amess, the widow of Conservative MP David Amess, arrives with friends and family members to view flowers and tributes left for her late husband at Belfairs Methodist Church, where he died after being stabbed several times during a constituency surgery on Friday, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. A 25-year-old British man with Somali heritage, Ali Harbi Ali, is being held under the Terrorism Act on suspicion of murder in David Amess' killing. Police say the suspect appears to have acted alone and may have had a “motivation linked to Islamist extremism.” (Aaron Chown/PA via AP) Aaron Chown/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 Flowers and tributes outside Belfairs Methodist Church where Conservative MP David Amess died after he was stabbed several times at a constituency surgery on Friday, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lead tributes in the House of Commons to David Amess, a Conservative lawmaker stabbed to death as he met constituents in a church hall. The death of Amess has shocked British politicians. It came five years after Labour Party lawmaker Jo Cox was murdered by a far-right extremist. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP) Aaron Chown/AP Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17 Julia Amess, left, the widow of Conservative MP David Amess, arrives with friends and family members to view flowers and tributes left for her late husband at Belfairs Methodist Church, where he died after being stabbed several times during a constituency surgery on Friday, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. A 25-year-old British man with Somali heritage, Ali Harbi Ali, is being held under the Terrorism Act on suspicion of murder in David Amess' killing. Police say the suspect appears to have acted alone and may have had a “motivation linked to Islamist extremism.” (Aaron Chown/PA via AP) Aaron Chown/AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 Flowers and tributes at the scene outside Belfairs Methodist Church where Conservative MP David Amess died after he was stabbed several times at a constituency surgery on Friday, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lead tributes in the House of Commons to David Amess, a Conservative lawmaker stabbed to death as he met constituents in a church hall. The death of Amess has shocked British politicians. It came five years after Labour Party lawmaker Jo Cox was murdered by a far-right extremist. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP) Aaron Chown/AP Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17 Conservative Party Member of Parliament Nigel Evans places flowers down for MP David Amess within the grounds of the Houses of Parliament in London, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lead a special session of tributes in Parliament on Monday to the Conservative lawmaker stabbed to death as he met constituents, an attack that has fueled concern about politicians' safety and the level of vitriol directed at them. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 Police officers walk past the Houses of Parliament in London, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. British lawmaker David Amess was killed on Friday during a meeting with constituents at the Belfairs Methodist church, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 People from the Freedom Hunters for Tamils organisation hold signs and pictures in memory of British Member of Parliament David Amess on Parliament Square, opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. British lawmaker David Amess was killed on Friday during a meeting with constituents at the Belfairs Methodist church, in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Parliament opened a somber session on Monday to honor the Conservative lawmaker stabbed to death as he met constituents, an attack that has raised questions about how the country protects it politicians and grapples with extremism at home.
The tributes from shaken and grieving colleagues come as detectives try to determine whether David Amess was targeted simply because he was a legislator, or for more individual reasons.