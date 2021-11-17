UK inflation surges to highest rate in nearly a decade

LONDON (AP) — U.K. inflation surged to the highest level in nearly a decade in October as energy costs soared and prices rebounded after sharp declines during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to government statistics released Wednesday.

The Office for National Statistics said consumer price inflation accelerated to 4.2% in the 12 months through October, from 3.1% the previous month. The increase, which was bigger than expected, pushed inflation to the highest level since November 2011.