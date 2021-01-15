UK toughens up borders over Brazil virus variant fears DANICA KIRKA and PAN PYLAS, Associated Press Jan. 15, 2021 Updated: Jan. 15, 2021 4:53 p.m.
1 of14 Members of the public receive the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine at Lichfield Cathedral, in Staffordshire, England, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. The U.K. is ramping up its mass vaccination program as the government seeks to protect the country’s oldest and most vulnerable residents before easing a third national lockdown. (Jacob King/PA via AP) Jacob King/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva waits to take part in a group photo with EU Commissioners in Lisbon, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Santos Silva considered "without logic" the U.K.'s decision to ban travel from Portugal to ensure a new variant of COVID-19 found in Brazil doesn't derail the country's vaccination program. Armando Franca/AP Show More Show Less
6 of14 Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa gestures after a group photo with EU Commissioners in Lisbon, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. The Portuguese government has considered "without logic" the U.K.'s decision to ban travel from Portugal to ensure a new variant of COVID-19 found in Brazil doesn't derail the country's vaccination program. Armando Franca/AP Show More Show Less
12 of14 Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a media briefing on COVID-19, in Downing Street, London, Friday Jan. 15, 2021. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP) Dominic Lipinski/AP Show More Show Less
LONDON (AP) — The U.K. moved Friday to toughen up its entry requirements beyond its surprise decision to ban travel from South America and Portugal in the face of a new virus variant in Brazil, arguing that the measures are needed to ensure Britain's fast-moving vaccination program isn't derailed.
Conservative Prime Minister Prime Minister Boris Johnson said remaining travel corridors will end Monday and that everyone flying into the U.K. will have to have proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken 72 hours before departure. Under the travel corridor arrangements, anyone arriving in the U.K. from countries deemed safe was exempt from a period of quarantine.
