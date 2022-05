LONDON (AP) — Britain on Thursday froze the assets of three Russian airlines, preventing them from selling landing slots at U.K. airports that are worth up to 50 million pounds ($62 million).

The latest sanctions over Russia's war in Ukraine stop state-owned Aeroflot, Russia’s biggest carrier, Rossiya Airlines and Ural Airlines from transferring the valuable landing rights, which are going unused because of an earlier ban on Russian aircraft flying to the United Kingdom.