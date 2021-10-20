UK encourages booster jabs, resists new virus restrictions JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press Oct. 20, 2021 Updated: Oct. 20, 2021 1:53 p.m.
1 of14 People travel on a London underground tube train on the Jubilee Line, where face coverings are required to be worn over people's mouths and noses, in London, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. The World Health Organization said there was a 7% rise in new coronavirus cases across Europe last week, the only region in the world where cases increased. Britain, Russia and Turkey accounted for the most cases in Europe. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid speaks during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. The U.K. recorded almost 50,000 new infections in a single day this week, and cases have risen 16% from a week earlier. Matthew Taylor, chief executive of health care umbrella group the NHS Confederation, said the health system risks being overwhelmed unless measures are introduced now. (Toby Melville/Pool Photo via AP) Toby Melville/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 People wearing face masks to curb the spread of coronavirus walk along the Oxford Street shopping area of central London, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. The World Health Organization said there was a 7% rise in new coronavirus cases across Europe last week, the only region in the world where cases increased. Britain, Russia and Turkey accounted for the most cases in Europe. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 People wearing face masks to curb the spread of coronavirus walk along the Oxford Street shopping area of central London, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. The World Health Organization said there was a 7% rise in new coronavirus cases across Europe last week, the only region in the world where cases increased. Britain, Russia and Turkey accounted for the most cases in Europe. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 A man walks past a social distancing sign in the area of Covent Garden, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Many scientists are pressing the British government to re-impose social restrictions and speed up booster vaccinations as coronavirus infection rates, already Europe's highest, rise once more. The U.K. recorded 49,156 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, Oct. 18, the largest number since mid-July. New infections averaged 43,000 a day over the past week, a 15% increase on the week before. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly Prime Minister's Questions at the Houses of Parliament, in London, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 People wear face masks as they sit on a bus, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Many scientists are pressing the British government to re-impose social restrictions and speed up booster vaccinations as coronavirus infection rates, already Europe's highest, rise once more. The U.K. recorded 49,156 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, Oct. 18, the largest number since mid-July. New infections averaged 43,000 a day over the past week, a 15% increase on the week before. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid speaks during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. The U.K. recorded almost 50,000 new infections in a single day this week, and cases have risen 16% from a week earlier. Matthew Taylor, chief executive of health care umbrella group the NHS Confederation, said the health system risks being overwhelmed unless measures are introduced now. (Toby Melville/Pool Photo via AP) Toby Melville/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 People wearing face masks walk along the Oxford Street shopping area of central London, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. The World Health Organization said there was a 7% rise in new coronavirus cases across Europe last week, the only region in the world where cases increased. Britain, Russia and Turkey accounted for the most cases in Europe. Matt Dunham/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
LONDON (AP) — Under pressure from rising infections and worried health experts, the British government on Wednesday urged millions of people to get booster vaccine shots but resisted calls to reimpose coronavirus restrictions such as mandatory mask-wearing.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the government would “stay vigilant, preparing for all eventualities,” but would not trigger its “Plan B” of bringing back restrictions on daily life.