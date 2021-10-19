UK courts green investment to fuel carbon-cutting plans JILL LAWLESS and KELVIN CHAN, Associated Press Oct. 19, 2021 Updated: Oct. 19, 2021 11:17 a.m.
LONDON (AP) — The United Kingdom announced plans Tuesday to stop installing home heating that uses fossil fuels by 2035 as the government hosted a meeting aimed at attracting billions of dollars in foreign investment for green projects in Britain.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the Global Investment Summit in London that private-sector investment and consumer pressure were key to slashing carbon emissions and controlling climate change.
Written By
JILL LAWLESS and KELVIN CHAN