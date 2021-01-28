UK PM Johnson faces criticism over Scotland trip in lockdown PAN PYLAS , Associated Press Jan. 28, 2021 Updated: Jan. 28, 2021 7:43 a.m.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds samples, at the Lighthouse Laboratory, used for processing polymerase chain reaction (PCR) samples for coronavirus, during a visit to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital campus in Glasgow on his one day visit to Scotland, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Johnson is facing accusations that he is not abiding by lockdown rules as he makes a trip to Scotland on Thursday to laud the rapid rollout of coronavirus vaccines across the United Kingdom. (Jeff Mitchell/Pool Photo via AP)
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced accusations Thursday that he is not abiding by the country's lockdown rules as he visited Scotland to laud the rapid rollout of coronavirus vaccines across the United Kingdom.
With a raft of polling showing increased support for Scottish independence from the U.K., Johnson's visit to promote the benefits of the union stands to be overshadowed by the lockdown dispute. Although Scotland has its own government in Edinburgh that has an array powers from public health through to education, it remains part of the U.K. under which London still has huge influence.