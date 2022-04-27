UK: Allies must 'double down' and send Ukraine tanks, jets JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press April 27, 2022 Updated: April 27, 2022 6:07 p.m.
1 of6 Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss speaks at the Easter Banquet at Mansion House in the City of London, England, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Britain’s top diplomat called Wednesday for Western allies to send tanks, warplanes and other heavy weapons to Ukraine, saying fears of escalating the war were misplaced and “inaction would be the greatest provocation.” (Victoria Jones/PA via AP) Victoria Jones/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Foreign Secretary Liz Truss speaks at the Easter Banquet at Mansion House in the City of London, England, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Britain’s top diplomat called Wednesday for Western allies to send tanks, warplanes and other heavy weapons to Ukraine, saying fears of escalating the war were misplaced and “inaction would be the greatest provocation.” (Victoria Jones/PA via AP) Victoria Jones/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss attends the Wreath Laying Ceremony commemorating ANZAC Day at the Cenotaph, London, Monday, April 25, 2022. ANZAC Day is a national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand for those who served in all wars. (Toby Melville/Pool Photo via AP) Toby Melville/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss speaks at the Easter Banquet at Mansion House in the City of London, England, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Britain’s top diplomat called Wednesday for Western allies to send tanks, warplanes and other heavy weapons to Ukraine, saying fears of escalating the war were misplaced and “inaction would be the greatest provocation.” (Victoria Jones/PA via AP) Victoria Jones/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s top diplomat called Wednesday for Western allies to send tanks, warplanes and other heavy weapons to Ukraine, saying fears of escalating the war were misplaced and “inaction would be the greatest provocation.”
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said “this is a time for courage, not caution” among nations helping Ukraine fight Russia's invasion.