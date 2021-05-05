UCLA biomedical library gets $2M gift from alumna's estate

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The University of California, Los Angeles biomedical library received a $2 million donation from the estate of Irla “Lee” Zimmerman Oetzel, who earned three degrees from UCLA, including a doctorate in psychology in 1953, the school said.

UCLA said in a statement Tuesday that the gift will help the Louise M. Darling Biomedical Library “build, maintain, preserve and promote its collection of nearly 700,000 print volumes and thousands of electronic resources, including journals, databases and other materials.”