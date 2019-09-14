UAW to let GM contract lapse, raising likelihood of strike

DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union is letting its contract with General Motors expire at 11:59 p.m., increasing the likeliness of a strike as early as Sunday night.

Citing significant differences with the company on wages, health care and other issues, union Vice President Terry Dittes (DIT-ez) tells local union officials in a letter that a decision on whether to strike will be made Sunday.

The union says in a letter to GM that union members will report for regular shifts on Sunday.

Both letters were obtained Saturday by The Associated Press.

Dittes says in the letter to union officials that they'll be working until the deadline in an effort to reach an agreement.

But he says they're also far apart on use of temporary employees, job security and profit sharing.