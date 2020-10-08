U of Southern Indiana student group in COVID-19 quarantine

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — An entire student group at the University of Southern Indiana has been quarantined after having close contact with a member who tested positive for COVID-19, school officials said.

The university said that it would not release the name the student group on the Evansville campus because of confidentiality concerns.

The incident is the second time that an entire USI student group has been placed in quarantine due to concerns about exposure to the coronavirus. The first was last month after “several” COVID-19 cases were discovered in a group, the Evansville Courier & Press reported.

Schools officials said almost all reports of large gatherings and close contacts without masks have occurred off-campus.

The university reported 29 new COVID-19 cases in students and two in employees in the week of Sept. 20 to 26, the most recent week with data available. That’s down from a record 56 total cases in the week of Sept. 6 to 12.

Since March, 170 students and 18 university employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.