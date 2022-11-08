Senior accused in racist attack withdraws from U of Kentucky Nov. 8, 2022 Updated: Nov. 8, 2022 3:45 p.m.
Kylah Spring speaks at a march against racism on University of Kentucky's campus on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 in Lexington, Ky. University of Kentucky officials said they are still reviewing an incident in which Sophia Rosing, a white student is accused of physically assaulting a Black student worker while repeatedly using racial slurs.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A white University of Kentucky student accused of physically assaulting a Black student worker while repeatedly using racial slurs will withdraw from the school, her lawyer said Tuesday.
Sophia Rosing, who was a senior set to graduate in May, will seek help for the issues she has, attorney Fred Peters said.