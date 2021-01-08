U.S. tops 4,000 daily deaths from coronavirus for 1st time EUGENE GARCIA, LISA MARIE PANE and THALIA BEATY, Associated Press Jan. 8, 2021 Updated: Jan. 8, 2021 12:21 p.m.
1 of10 A COVID-19 patient, placed on a ventilator, rests at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. California health authorities reported Thursday a record two-day total of 1,042 coronavirus deaths as many hospitals strain under unprecedented caseloads. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 Registered nurse Merri Lynn Anderson talks to her patient with a curtain drawn between them to give the patient privacy in a COVID-19 unit at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. California health authorities reported Thursday a record two-day total of 1,042 coronavirus deaths as many hospitals strain under unprecedented caseloads. The state's hospitals are trying to prepare for the possibility that they may have to ration care for lack of staff and beds — and hoping they don't have to make that choice. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 Physical therapist Daniel Lumbera helps a COVID-19 patient sit up on his bed at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. The state's hospitals are trying to prepare for the possibility that they may have to ration care for lack of staff and beds — and hoping they don't have to make that choice, as many hospitals strain under unprecedented caseloads. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 Registered nurse Anita Grohmann carries a balloon delivered to a patient in a COVID-19 unit at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. The state's hospitals are trying to prepare for the possibility that they may have to ration care for lack of staff and beds — and hoping they don't have to make that choice as many hospitals strain under unprecedented caseloads. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
5 of10 A COVID-19 patient lies in his bed as registered nurse Keran Li, foreground, works on her computer at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. The state's hospitals are trying to prepare for the possibility that they may have to ration care for lack of staff and beds — and hoping they don't have to make that choice as many hospitals strain under unprecedented caseloads. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
6 of10 Healthcare workers prepare to inoculate residents and staff with the COVID-19 vaccine, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at John Knox Village in Pompano Beach, Fla. Ninety residents and 80 staff members received their second shot of the vaccine Wednesday and 50 new staff members received their first round of the vaccine. Wilfredo Lee/AP Show More Show Less
7 of10 People line up at a COVID-19 walk-up testing site on the Martin Luther King Jr. Medical Campus Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 People walk to a tent at a COVID-19 walk-up testing site on the Martin Luther King Jr. Medical Campus Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 A boy is aided in taking a COVID-19 test on the Martin Luther King Jr. Medical Campus, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
10 of10 A technician distributes a test kit at a COVID-19 walk-up testing site on the Martin Luther King Jr. Medical Campus Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. topped 4,000 coronavirus deaths in a single day for the first time, breaking a record set just one day earlier, with several Sun Belt states driving the surge.
The tally from Johns Hopkins University showed the nation had 4,085 deaths Thursday, along with nearly 275,000 new cases of the virus — evidence that the crisis is growing worse after family gatherings and travel over the holidays and the onset of winter, which is forcing people indoors.
EUGENE GARCIA, LISA MARIE PANE and THALIA BEATY