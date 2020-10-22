U.S. attorney appoints 3 to oversee Idaho voter complaints

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Three assistant U.S. attorneys will oversee the U.S. Justice Department's handling of any fraud and voting right complaints in Idaho during the upcoming general election.

U.S. Attorney Bart Davis announced Wednesday that Raymond Patricco, Traci Whelan and Jack Haycock would lead those duties as part of a longstanding “Election Day Program" run by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Election experts widely say that all forms of voter fraud are rare. The Brennan Center for Justice in 2017 ranked the risk of ballot fraud at infinitesimal 0.00004% to 0.0009%, based on studies of past elections. Federal law prohibits voter fraud, and also contains protections intended to ensure voters can cast ballots without being intimidated or discriminated against.

“Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination and to have that vote counted,” Davis said in a prepared statement.

Davis said voters who experience violence or intimidation should first call 911 and then contact federal authorities. Complaints about violations of voting rights can also be made directly to the Department of Justice's civil rights division or by calling the U.S. Attorney's for Idaho's regional offices.