Two real estate sales in Wilton

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from March 13 through March 19.

19 Spruce Drive: Lillian Cole to Magda Menounos and Peter Zaharatos, $535,000.

236 Thayer Pond Road: Stacey A. Kenny to Kenneth L. and Vittoria Sondo, $690,000.