Two petitioning candidates are approved in Wilton
Two petitioning candidates have been officially approved in Wilton for the November election.
The Secretary of State’s office has confirmed petitions for Michael Richard Powers and David K. Clune were deemed sufficient for them to be included on the ballot, according to Wilton Town Clerk Lori Kaback.
Michael Richard Powers is running for first selectman on the petitioning candidate line.
He is facing Republican Lynne Vanderslice and Democrat Deborah McFadden.
David K. Clune is running for selectman on the petitioning candidate line. There are two positions up for grab on the Board of Selectmen.
Clune, an incumbent, will face Republican Joshua Cole and Democrats Ceci Maher and Ross Tartell.
