Two paintings donated to Weir Farm in Wilton

“Open Barway,” by Julian Alden Weir, depicts a scene at his former farm in Wilton and Ridgefield. The painting has been purchased by the Weir Farm Art Alliance and donated to Weir Farm National Historic Site to commemorate its 30th anniversary on Oct. 31. less “Open Barway,” by Julian Alden Weir, depicts a scene at his former farm in Wilton and Ridgefield. The painting has been purchased by the Weir Farm Art Alliance and donated to Weir Farm National Historic ... more Photo: Weir Farm Art Alliance / Contributed Photo Photo: Weir Farm Art Alliance / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Two paintings donated to Weir Farm in Wilton 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

WILTON — In celebration of the 30th anniversary of Weir Farm National Historic Site on Oct. 31, Weir Farm Art Alliance donated two Julian Alden Weir oil paintings to the park. The alliance recently purchased the paintings from a collector.

An important landscape, “Open Bar Way,” features a hilltop stone wall at Weir’s farm around 1900. The painting has been exhibited several times at major art museums in the United States.

The second painting is a portrait of Anna Baker Weir, “Portrait of a Lady.” Anna was Weir’s first wife and often appeared in his artwork.

Over the past 20 years, Weir Farm Art Alliance has acquired and donated more than 100 pieces of art to Weir Farm National Historic Site. A detailed listing, along with images of the donations, may be viewed on the alliance’s website at weirfarmartalliance.org.

Weir Farm Art Alliance preserves, sustains, and promotes the legacy of American Impressionist painter Julian Alden Weir. Weir lived at the farm during the latter part of the 19th century and early 20th century. During that time, his reputation as a landscape painter and leader of the American Impressionists developed and grew.

The alliance honors Weir and the continued generations of artists inspired by Weir Farm, most notably Mahonri Young and Sperry and Doris Andrews.

Through its partnership with Weir Farm National Historic Site, the alliance provides philanthropy and active support for Weir Farm’s artistic traditions, historic and cultural landscape, and a nationally recognized artist-in-residence program, for the enjoyment of all.

Weir Farm Art Alliance is a private, nonprofit organization that works in partnership with the National Park Service to manage Weir Farm National Historic Site’s artist-in-residence program. Additionally, the alliance helps reunite original works of art with the park and owns the adjoining Weir Preserve.